Whether you're looking for a spot serving tasty fried fish and shrimp or fresh lobster and crab, Michigan has plenty of delicious seafood restaurants. And one Michigan restaurant has been named the best spot for seafood in the state.

Michigan Spot Now Named Best Seafood Restaurant In The State

Yelp ranked America's best seafood restaurants with several locations in the rankings from a Michelin star experience to fast-casual restaurants. Michigan's top pick serves fresh fish cooked just how you like it.

Monahan's Seafood Market in Ann Arbor is Yelp's pick for the best seafood spot in the state. The seafood, service, and overall vibe have kept customers coming back for more for decades. Yelp says:

You can also pick any fresh fish fillet from the market case for them to cook up how you like it with a choice of sauces.

Try the best seafood restaurant in the Great Lakes state, Monahan's Seafood in Ann Arbor.

