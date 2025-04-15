Michigan Spot Now Named Best Seafood Restaurant In The State
Whether you're looking for a spot serving tasty fried fish and shrimp or fresh lobster and crab, Michigan has plenty of delicious seafood restaurants. And one Michigan restaurant has been named the best spot for seafood in the state.
Yelp ranked America's best seafood restaurants with several locations in the rankings from a Michelin star experience to fast-casual restaurants. Michigan's top pick serves fresh fish cooked just how you like it.
Monahan's Seafood Market in Ann Arbor is Yelp's pick for the best seafood spot in the state. The seafood, service, and overall vibe have kept customers coming back for more for decades. Yelp says:
Fans call this 45-year-old seafood market’s lunch counter a “foodie treasure,” offering “fresh and amazing,” expertly cooked seafood six days a week. Tommy Lammers bought the market/restaurant from his uncle, founder Mike Monahan, in 2023, and continued serving its most popular recipes — including Yelper-approved scallops that are “crispy on the edges and melt in your mouth,” fish and chips (with beer-battered North Atlantic pollack), and specials like Thai Shrimp, which is “just the perfect balance of spicy and tasty.”
You can also pick any fresh fish fillet from the market case for them to cook up how you like it with a choice of sauces.
Try the best seafood restaurant in the Great Lakes state, Monahan's Seafood in Ann Arbor.
