When you're looking for a spot to grab a meal in Michigan, many choose restaurants they can trust to serve quality food at an affordable price. However, one chain with locations all over Michigan has been named the least trusted restaurant in America for surprising reasons.

The Least Trusted Restaurant In America Is All Over Michigan

Clarify Capital surveyed 1,000 Americans about the brands they trust across several industries. Nearly everyone surveyed (90%) said trust makes them more likely to purchase from a business. Consumer trust in brands is no different in the food industry. And the top 3 least trusted restaurants might surprise you.

#3 Panera

Some customers feel that Panera is no longer the restaurant it once was, with changes to menu items, increased prices, and a less appealing ambiance. Others have expressed dissatisfaction with slow service, rude employees, and inconsistent food quality.

#2 Sonic

According to Mashed, Sonic is one of the least trusted restaurants due to inconsistency in the quality and flavor of food, lengthy wait times, and products shrinking while prices stay the same.

#1 Chipotle

According to Reader's Digest, trust in Chipotle has suffered most with older Americans:

Chipotle’s spot as the No. 1 least trusted fast-food brand could be due to reported food safety issues in the last few years. Whatever the reason, that distrust of Chipotle was greatest among older Americans. Boomers find Chipotle to be the least trustworthy brand across all industries.

The most trusted brands happen to be those that have been around for generations: Pizza Hut, KFC, and McDonald’s.

