Whether you're in the mood for a classic cheeseburger or a gourmet creation, there's no shortage of incredible restaurants in Michigan that serve delicious and juicy burgers. And if you're looking for the best burger in the Great Lakes state, you'll find it at one iconic burger joint.

Iconic Michigan Spot Named Best Burger Restaurant In The State

Food & Wine ranked the best burgers in the nation. The classic, straight-shooting burgers and the old-school institutions still make them. One Michigan gem makes the list for its deliciously juicy sliders, which they've been serving to happy customers for nearly a century.

Get our free mobile app

Motz's, with two locations in Detroit and Redford, keeps its menu short and simple and has been serving its signature sliders for decades, made fresh on the grill while you wait. Food & Wine says:

Take a seat at the stainless steel counter facing the grill for a journey back in time. Watch the cooks press the fresh ground beef down on the grill with the onions, in various stages of caramelization; both go onto a fresh, locally-baked roll with pickles, ketchup, and mustard.

Motz's offers the best hamburgers, cheeseburgers, or double burgers.

Add a side of crispy, golden shoestring French fries or onion rings and a hand-spun milkshake for a sweet treat. Not in the mood for burgers? Motz's also offers a tasty hand-breaded cod loin fish sandwich or a chicken sandwich with pickles and spicy mayo.

Stop by in Detroit or Redford for Michigan's best burger, Motz's.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison