Whether you're looking for a restaurant for a casual meal or a place to impress that offers a fine dining experience, there's a restaurant chain in Michigan for every occasion. However, one chain with several locations in the Great Lakes State has been named the worst restaurant chain for surprising reasons.

America's Worst Restaurant Chain Is In Michigan

Many Michigan residents prefer to eat at chain restaurants for menu items that are consistently delicious and sometimes more affordable than some one-off restaurants. But there may be a few you might want to visit less frequently. Far & Wide ranked the 10 Worst Chain Restaurants in the U.S., and the Top 3 may surprise you.

#3 Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel takes the third spot on the list of worst restaurant chains. Far & Wide says that while this restaurant has character, it lacks in food quality:

We appreciate that Cracker Barrel has a personality. You could be dropped in the middle of one and know exactly where you are. If only the quality of the food were as strong as its commitment to branding, maybe the chain wouldn’t be on this list.

#2 Denny's

According to Far & Wide, Denny's may be a good late-night option, but not a first choice for sit-down dining:

If you’re a high school student staying up all night and not in the mood for McDonald’s, Denny’s is an okay option. Otherwise, it’s borderline food poisoning.

#1 Golden Corral

While buffets offer a variety of food on a budget, Far & Wide says there are better options than Golden Corral:

We love buffets as much as the next person, but Golden Corral is a bad idea all around. Why risk your gut health by eating at this chain when there are buffets that sell things like delicious Indian food?

Other popular chain restaurants that made the list include The Cheesecake Factory, Olive Garden, and Applebee's.

