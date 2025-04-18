Whether you prefer fried shrimp, fish and chips, or tasty crab and lobster drenched in butter, there's a seafood spot in Indiana to satisfy your craving. And one Indiana restaurant has been named the best seafood joint in the Hoosier state.

Indiana Spot Named Best Seafood Restaurant In The State

Yelp ranked America's best seafood restaurants in America with one winner from every state. Several locations made the rankings, from a Michelin-star experience to fast-casual restaurants. One Indiana spot makes the list that serves its unique twists on classic seafood dishes.

Slapfish in Indianapolis is the best seafood restaurant in the state. Yelp says customers leave rave reviews for fresh-tasting, easy-to-eat seafood, and fortunately, there's more than one location to enjoy Indiana's best seafood:

Customers rave that Slapfish makes a lobster roll “as delicious as [those] in Maine.”

And you can't go wrong with classic choices such as peel and eat shrimp or crispy fish and chips.

Or try unique Slapfish favorites like an Epic Shrimp Burrito served with grilled shrimp, tomato, rice, fries, pickled onion, guacamole, Awesome Sauce, and a side of chips and salsa.

Try one of the best places for seafood in America and Indiana's best seafood restaurant, Slapfish, with 3 locations in Indianapolis, Fishers, and Noblesville.

