Major cities in Michigan offer plenty of incredible fine-dining and casual restaurant choices. But if you're looking for a small town gem that feels like home and serves consistently delicious food, you'll find it at one eatery named the most charming small town restaurant in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Now Named 'Most Charming Small Town Restaurant'

Food Network found hidden gem restaurants across the U.S. and picked the most charming small town restaurant in every state. Michigan's top pick has a simple yet unforgettable menu.

Village Cheese Shanty in Leland is a no-frills shop serving unbelievably delicious subs loaded with freshly sliced meats and cheeses, crunchy veggies, and house-made spreads that set them apart. And nothing beats eating lunch and exploring this charming town. Food Network says:

Home to historic fishing shanties that are now operating as small businesses, there’s so much to see and do in the cozy area. One of the things you need to add to your list is a visit to the Village Cheese Shanty. While the popular eatery is only open from April to October, it’s worth seeking out for life-altering sandwiches. Who wants to miss that?

The Village Cheese Shanty is known for its freshly baked pretzel buns and baguettes. Try the award-winning North Shore sandwich served with turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and herb-mayo on a pretzel bun. Order subs to take on the ferry or to one of the nearby beaches. The Village Cheese Shanty also offers a great selection of cheeses, wines, and other local products.

Visit Leland and get hooked on the most delicious subs at Michigan's charming small town restaurant, The Village Cheese Shanty.

