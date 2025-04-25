When craving comfort food in Indiana, crispy fried chicken is a delicious choice. While several fast food joints offer chicken, two local restaurants were named the best fried chicken joints in the state.

Two Indiana Spots Named Best Fried Chicken Joints In The State

Whether you prefer perfect fried chicken sandwiches or upscale chicken and waffles, there's nothing better than chicken dipped in batter and fried until crisp and golden. LoveFood rounded up the best restaurants in America serving the most flavorful, juicy fried chicken. And you'll find the most delicious fried until golden brown chicken at two Hoosier state gems.

The Eagle in Indianapolis is one of Indiana's best fried chicken joints, for more than just its delicious chicken. Lovefood says:

All about fried chicken served with spicy hot honey, The Eagle pairs juicy yet crispy poultry pieces with the ultimate selection of all-American sides. here are fries, of course, as well as succotash, horseradish mashed potatoes, skillet cornbread with maple butter, and an irresistible mac ‘n’ cheese.

Also landing on the list is an award-winning restaurant that has been a local institution since 1968 and is still going strong.

Wagner's Village Inn in Oldenberg is not only one of Lovfood's choices for best fried chicken in the state, but the restaurant also won a prestigious James Beard award for its no-frills fried chicken:

The prestigious organization awarded Wagner's an America's Classics Award in 2023, praising the family-run joint for its no-recipe fried chicken that's fried lavishly in hog fat.

Pair the award-winning chicken with delicious sides like Wagner's style green beans, fresh-baked rolls, and homemade mashed potatoes with gravy.

Try the best fried chicken in the Hoosier state at The Eagle or Wagner's Village Inn.

