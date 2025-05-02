With the warmer months arriving in Michigan, it's the perfect time to enjoy barbecue with our favorite side dishes. And if you're looking for the best spot to indulge in ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and more, you'll find it at a restaurant named the best barbecue in the state.

Michigan Spot Now Named Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Lovefood found the best restaurants serving slow-smoked, perfectly seasoned, juicy meats with made-from-scratch sides. One Michigan gem on the list has perfected the most delicious barbecue in the Great Lakes state.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Two Scotts Barbecue was started in Grand Rapids by two barbecue-loving friends (both named Scott), whose southern-style barbecue is now the best in the state. Lovefood says:

Two Scotts Barbecue has become renowned for its rich, smoky meats, delicious sides, and flavor-packed sauces. Go big with a Sloppy Scott, featuring mouthwatering burnt ends, caramelized onions, and slaw, all packed inside a soft brioche bun, or order one of the meat plates, piled high with pulled chicken, sliced brisket, St. Louis ribs, or sticky wings.

And the barbecue isn't the only menu item getting rave reviews.

Canva Canva loading...

Order homemade sides to complement the best barbecue, like corn muffins made from scratch, pimento mac and cheese, mustard potato salad, and collard greens.

Canva Canva loading...

And for a sweet treat, end your meal with a Brown Butter Rice Krispy bites, an ice cream sandwich, or a root beer float.

Stop by and try the best barbecue in the state, Two Scotts Barbecue in Grand Rapids.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison