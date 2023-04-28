Broncos fans asked and WMU has finally delivered!

Currently the only school in their Mid-American Conference to not serve alcohol in their football stadium, the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees recently approved plans allowing alcohol sales at Waldo Stadium.

Beer and football are often enjoyed together and Broncos fans have long been clamoring for alcohol to be available for purchase within the stadium. Now that the proposal has been unanimously approved, here's what you need to know:

When Do Alcohol Sales Start?

The current plans for general alcohol sales could take effect as early as the 2023-24 season.

Which Drinks Will Be Available?

According to the Western Herald, WMU is currently working to expand their current liquor license with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission,

...to cover liquor sales in general seating areas and current points of service, so that fans and students of drinking age will be able to purchase beer, wine and seltzers.

How Will WMU Keep Fans Safe?

As the current proposal stands adults age 21 and older will be able to purchase two alcoholic beverages per transaction. Alcohol sales will stop at the beginning of the 4th quarter and fans will not be permitted to re-enter the stadium upon leaving.

According to the Western Herald,

The department has already partnered with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, WMU Auxiliary and Bar Services, facilities, and internal operations in order to ensure the plan can be safely implemented.

There are also plans to introduce a text line where attendees can report any concerns or incidents that occur at the stadium.

What About Other Sporting Events?

Ben Epstein, Editor-in-Chief at the Western Herald, first broke news of the new proposal. When asked if there were plans to introduce alcohol sales at Lawson Ice Arena Epstein replied,

Not enough licenses currently, would need further legislation to be passed in order for that to happen.

What do you think: are you a fan of these new changes at Waldo Stadium?

