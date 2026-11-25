Southwest Michigan, you showed up for your high school marching bands. More than 7,000 votes came in for our 2026 poll, and the results are in!

Before we get to the rankings, let’s hear it for every band that took the field this season. Between summer band camp, Friday night halftime shows, and long Saturdays at competitions, these students work their butts off. And if you’ve ever hauled a tuba across a parking lot or tracked down a missing black sock five minutes before the bus leaves, you know band families put in the hours, too.

Congrats to all of our Southwest Michigan marching bands, and a huge thank-you to everyone who voted. Now, let’s see who you picked as your favorites for 2026.

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Please keep in mind that this poll is intended for entertainment purposes only. This poll is in no way connected to band competitions or judging at events. The results are based solely on your votes.

Your 5 Favorite High School Marching Bands in Southwest Michigan 2026

#5. Watervliet Panthers received 4.75% of the vote.

received 4.75% of the vote. #4. Lakeshore Lancers received 6.67% of the vote.

received 6.67% of the vote. #3. Portage Central Marching Mustangs received 6.70% of the vote.

received 6.70% of the vote. #2. Vicksburg Big Red Machine / Bulldogs received 7.26% of the vote.

received 7.26% of the vote. #1. Kalamazoo Central Giants received 8.02% of the vote.

You can see the full poll results by scrolling down.

Tap here for last year's poll: Your Favorite High School Marching Band in Southwest Michigan 2025

Tap here for last year's poll: Your Favorite High School Marching Band in Southwest Michigan 2025

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