And yes, your pets can get pictures with Santa Claus too!

The big guy himself is heading to Kalamazoo. Santa Claus will be making spirits bright this holiday season with special appearances and photo opportunities around town. So, if you're looking for a place to meet Santa in the Kalamazoo area this year, here's where you can find him!

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Even at 38 years old, I'm still a kid at heart. Every time Santa makes his grand entrance at the finale of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, I get a little choked up. There's just something about the nostalgia and magic of the holiday season that gets me right in the feels! And oh, to experience that same magic and wonder through the eyes of a child.

Kalamazoo Area Santa Photos and Christmas Events for Families

Crossroads Mall: Santa will be at Crossroads Mall in Portage through Christmas Eve, typically from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (open until 6 p.m. Sundays), with extended hours expected as the holiday approaches. Crossroads Mall is also hosting themed Santa visits throughout the week, such as pet days, story time with Santa, and ugly holiday sweater Fridays! Find more on hours and events here.

Paws and Claus Fundraiser: On Sunday, November 29, Santa will be at Pest Pros of Michigan on S. Sprinkle Road for pet photos from noon to 3 p.m. Every dollar raised supports ELEVEN | 11 Legacy Project, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advocating for and supporting dogs in their most vulnerable moments. $25 photo package includes reserved time slot, 2 digital photos, and treats!

Santa's Workshop: Located on the 2nd floor of City Centre in downtown Kalamazoo, Santa's Workshop is free to attend for all. Bring your own camera to take as many pictures as you like in front of several different holiday backdrops. Special events, appearances by Santa, and other fun activities are planned this year. Check the schedule here for more.

Holiday Volunteer Opportunities in Southwest Michigan If you and your family are looking for a more meaningful mode of gifting this holiday season consider donating your time to some of these amazing organizations throughout Southwest Michigan Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon