Turkey Day is upon us, and if you haven't stocked up on your crescent roll dough and canned cranberry sauce by now, may the odds be ever in your favor. A trip to the grocery store during the holiday rush is not for the faint of heart.

Before You Leave Home For a Thanksgiving Grocery Run, Check Out This List

Get our free mobile app

I try to carefully plan ahead to avoid the dreaded holiday grocery shopping experience. But every year, without fail, I inevitably forget something on my list. I've already made two trips to Meijer in just three days, and things are starting to get a little hairy out there. Look out, shoppers!

Several major grocery store chains have already announced plans to close for the 2026 Thanksgiving holiday including:

Meijer stores across Michigan will have limited hours on Thanksgiving Day (November 26) this year opening at 6:00 a.m. and closing at 5:00 p.m.

While there are no Kroger locations in Southwest Michigan, nearby stores will be open until 3:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. However, Kroger's pharmacy and clinics will be closed Thursday.

Hours vary across independently owned and operated chains like Family Fare, D&W, and Harding's stores across Michigan, so check your local store. I know historically the Paw Paw Family Fare has operated with limited hours on Thanksgiving Day.

While the Wyoming Family Fare (2275 Health Dr. SW) seems to operate under normal hours each Thanksgiving, including the pharmacy!

11 Thanksgiving Foods Dogs Can Safely Eat Set aside a few bites for your dog before you add butter, salt, sauces or seasonings. Serve them in small, bite-sized pieces as a treat. Gallery Credit: Canva/Jeremy Fenech