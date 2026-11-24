A stabbing, arrested surveyors, and a lousy-looking land deal: the strange story of how Michigan got the western U.P.

If you’ve ever looked at a map and wondered how Wisconsin shares an entire land border with the western Upper Peninsula and somehow we get to keep it, you can thank Ohio. And yes, that felt weird to type.

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Why Were Michigan and Ohio Fighting Over Toledo?

Believe it or not, there was a time when people on both sides of the Michigan–Ohio border could agree on one thing. They really wanted Toledo. The mouth of the Maumee River gave ships access to Lake Erie, and whoever controlled that port stood to make some serious money.

The trouble started with a bad map. When Congress laid out the boundaries of future states in 1787, lawmakers had the southern tip of Lake Michigan in the wrong spot. That mattered because the lake was supposed to be a reference point for the border. By the time surveyors drew competing lines, the state of Ohio and the Michigan Territory both claimed a 468-square-mile stretch known as the Toledo Strip.

By 1835, Ohio was using its clout in Congress to hold up Michigan’s statehood. Michigan responded by arresting Ohio surveyors. Things got ugly in Toledo that summer when a man named Two Stickney stabbed Monroe County Deputy Sheriff Joseph Wood during an attempted arrest. Wood survived. For all the fuss, nobody died in the Toledo War.

Canva Michigan and Wisconsin

What Did Michigan Get for Giving Up Toledo?

In 1836, Michigan finally took the deal. Ohio would keep Toledo, and Michigan could become a state with about 9,000 additional square miles in the western Upper Peninsula. That western part is easy to miss when we tell this story. The eastern U.P. was already ours. Michigan officially became the 26th state on January 26, 1837.

At the time, giving up a busy port for all that wilderness looked like a lousy trade. Then came the copper and iron mining boom. These days, I’d take a fall weekend in the western U.P. over a weekend in Toledo. Although, in fairness to Toledo, I’ve never had to drive through a Lake Superior snowstorm to get there.

Abandoned Tech Factory, Upper Peninsula