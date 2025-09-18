We have one very important question for you. Where's the best place to get a burger in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and all of Southwest Michigan? You can nominate your favorite burger spot now.

Southwest Michigan's Best Burger Spots of 2025 Rules

Restaurants can be included in this poll from the following counties only: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Barry, and Branch.

Nomination Period: Thursday, September 18th through Wednesday, September 24th.

Voting Period : Thursday, September 25th through Wednesday, October 8th.

Thursday, September 25th through Wednesday, October 8th. Only One Vote Per Person / Per Day is permitted

Any use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed. Real votes from local people only.

Abuse of these rules can result in the restaurant's removal from the poll.

Results will be announced and published on Thursday, October 9th, 2025.

Scroll down to nominate your favorite burger joint in Southwest Michigan.

READ MORE: 269 Fest To Celebrate Creativity, Culture, & Connection In Kalamazoo

READ MORE: 269 Fest To Celebrate Creativity, Culture, & Connection In Kalamazoo

best burgers, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Southwest Michigan Canva loading...

If you can't see the nomination form above, tap here and then scroll down.

Get our free mobile app

While we patiently wait for the results of this year's burger poll, you can check out the results of last year's poll.

5 Best Burger Spots in Southwest Michigan in 2024

Studio Grill in Kalamazoo Google Street View loading...

#5 Studio Grill in Kalamazoo

M 40 Bar & Grill in Decatur Google Street View loading...

#4 M 40 Bar & Grill in Decatur

Sugar Bowl Bar & Grill Google Street View loading...

#3 Sugar Bowl Bar & Grille in Kalamazoo

Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon Google Street View loading...

#2 Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon

BC Burger in Battle Creek BC Burger via Facebook loading...

#1 BC Burger in Battle Creek

Tap here to see the full poll results from last year's Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan poll.

You can also scroll down and find the best burgers in Grand Rapids and the entire state of Michigan.

The 20 Best Burgers in Grand Rapids, Ranked by Locals Grand Rapids takes its burgers seriously, and locals have strong opinions about where to find the best ones in town. To settle the debate, we pulled together hundreds of recommendations from some of the city’s most popular foodie Facebook groups—Grand Rapids Informed and EatGR.

The result? A mouthwatering lineup of 20 local favorites. Each spot earned its place on the list thanks to enthusiastic endorsements from people who live, work, and eat right here in West Michigan.

We’re counting down from No. 20 all the way to the burger that claimed the top spot with more than 35 mentions. Whether your go-to joint made the cut or you discover a new place to try, this list is your ultimate Grand Rapids burger guide.

Gallery Credit: Janna