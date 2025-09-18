Nominate Your Top Burger Spot In Southwest Michigan Today
We have one very important question for you. Where's the best place to get a burger in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and all of Southwest Michigan? You can nominate your favorite burger spot now.
Southwest Michigan's Best Burger Spots of 2025 Rules
- Restaurants can be included in this poll from the following counties only: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Barry, and Branch.
- Nomination Period: Thursday, September 18th through Wednesday, September 24th.
- Voting Period: Thursday, September 25th through Wednesday, October 8th.
- Only One Vote Per Person / Per Day is permitted
- Any use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed. Real votes from local people only.
- Abuse of these rules can result in the restaurant's removal from the poll.
- Results will be announced and published on Thursday, October 9th, 2025.
Scroll down to nominate your favorite burger joint in Southwest Michigan.
If you can't see the nomination form above, tap here and then scroll down.
While we patiently wait for the results of this year's burger poll, you can check out the results of last year's poll.
5 Best Burger Spots in Southwest Michigan in 2024
#5 Studio Grill in Kalamazoo
#4 M 40 Bar & Grill in Decatur
#3 Sugar Bowl Bar & Grille in Kalamazoo
#2 Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon
#1 BC Burger in Battle Creek
Tap here to see the full poll results from last year's Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan poll.
