From Kalamazoo to Allegan, local burger spots are gearing up for a tasty showdown. Who will take the crown this year?

Favorite Southwest Michigan Burger Spots of 2025 Voting Rules

This poll only includes burger restaurants in the following Southwest Michigan counties: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Barry, and Branch.

Voting Period : Thursday, September 25th, through Wednesday, October 8th, 2025.

Only One Vote Per Person / Per Day is permitted

Any use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed. Real votes from local people only.

Abuse of these rules can result in the restaurant's removal from the poll.

Results will be announced and published on Thursday, October 9th, 2025..

Scroll down to vote for your favorite burger joint in Southwest Michigan.

Photo by Adam Bartoszewicz on Unsplash Photo by Adam Bartoszewicz on Unsplash loading...

The restaurants in the poll above were nominated during the nomination period. You can submit a late nomination ONLY if the restaurant is not in the poll above. Nominations can not be counted as votes. Click here to submit your late nomination for your favorite burger spot in Southwest Michigan.

While we patiently wait for the results of this year's burger poll, you can check out the results of the best burger poll of 2024. We received over 4,000 votes for the best burgers in Southwest Michigan last year. Your top 5 from that year can be found below.

5 Best Burger Spots in Southwest Michigan for 2024

#5. Studio Grill in Kalamazoo

#4. M 40 Bar & Grill in Decatur

#3. Sugar Bowl Bar & Grille in Kalamazoo

#2. Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon

#1. BC Burger in Battle Creek

Click here to see the full poll results for 2024.

