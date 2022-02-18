Video Footage Shows Devastation of 100-Vehicle Pileup in Illinois

Central Illinois experienced at least 2 multi-car pileups Thursday afternoon due to white-out conditions.

I-39 near El Paso, Illinois was closed for hours while emergency crews rescued the drivers and passengers of an estimated 100 vehicles left mangled along the highway Thursday Night. El Paso is a small village a little over half an hour North of Bloomington, Illinois. I-39 was closed for at least 16 hours while crews work around the clock to clean up the mess. Once semi appeared to be hauling large, heavy auto parts that were flung all over the highway. It looked like a war zone. Check out the gallery of photos from this accident below. Shockingly, there were no injuries reported at the scene of the 100-car pileup. (Don't miss the videos below the photo gallery.)

100 Car Pile Up in Illinois

The Facebook videos below were filmed by a man, David Troesser, who was one of the many involved in this horrendous pileup. He posted videos and said,

Pile up on 39. I just wrecked my truck. I’m ok.

Get our free mobile app

There was also a 50+ vehicle pileup Thursday afternoon on Interstate 55 in Towanda, Illinois, which is just 30 minutes South of the 100-car pileup. The aftermath was documented by the StormChasingVideo YouTube page.

Illinois was not alone Thursday, as far as weather-related accidents are concerned. Van Buren County had 20 car wrecks reported in just 20 minutes. Please remember to leave a little bit early if you must leave your home during a winter storm. Whiteout conditions can happen unexpectedly. That in combination with slippery roads and heavy traffic can be recipe for disaster. Be careful out there.