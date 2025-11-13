A recent recall of a popular facial serum is affecting Aldi stores in multiple states including Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

One social media post alleges the company has already pulled product from store shelves across the Midwest, but if you're looking for an official recall from the retailer, information is scare.

Here's What We Know So Far:

Forget Target or Trader Joe’s-- I’m an Aldi girl. Yes, the “quarter for a cart” system can make shoppers nervous, but trust me, it’s easy! I find prices at Aldi are usually about 25 cents cheaper per item than at Meijer. And with their rotating selection of cute home goods and kitchen gadgets? I’m sold!

They even have cosmetics and self-care items too. One recent hot seller was the Lacura brand facial serum trio.

I saw countless posts in my Aldi Facebook group (if you know, you know) from shoppers raving about the serum trio and the fortunate few who were lucky enough to snag a bottle, or all three.

Unfortunately, one of the serums in question has been pulled from store shelves due to possible microbial growth.

According to a member post on the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community Facebook page, the Lacura Hyaluronic Acid facial serum has been pulled after failing a "microbial efficacy test." Essentially, the product failed to prevent microbial growth and is not sterile or shelf stable. Users on Reddit have also heard similar reasoning as to why the product is no longer available.

Thankfully, Aldi has a generous return policy and customers who purchased the affected product can return it for a refund. It's just a bummer because a lot of these seasonal products are highly anticipated! Reactions on Facebook include:

"Waited all year for this to come back and now this" - Lisa J.

"Thanks for sharing this update! I returned mine yesterday without issue and am thankful for this group for making me aware so I didn't use it!!" - Deanna V.

"I will be returning the hyaluronic serum but keeping the Collagen & Vitamin C ones" - Vicci L.

