A video has been viewed over a million times in the last 24 hours, causing massive outrage that appears to show Kalamazoo church members treating a person in need badly.

Times are tough, and have been for a while. This economy has made it difficult for many people to provide the basics to their families. Add a government shutdown and SNAP benefits coming to a stop, which has led to food banks getting completely overwhelmed, and we've entered a very dark time.

Several videos are floating around Facebook, TikTok, IG, and YouTube showing a homeless Kalamazoo woman asking the Second Reformed Church on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo for help. Instead of getting help, she is told that they will call the police if she doesn't leave. This is what the homeless woman said to the two women as they demanded that the homeless woman leave.

Just want to park my car and sleep. I'm not bothering anybody by being here. I don't cause any trouble. All I do is park my car here and sleep. That's it. I don't know where else to go.

In another video, the woman explained that she parks in a church parking lot overnight to sleep, and then wakes up in the morning to leave. The original video was posted in September 2024, but has gained lots of attention on all platforms due to a viral trend involving people calling and visiting churches to ask for food, only to be turned away.

Important note: Churches aren't technically required to help people in need. However, they do have a non-profit status based on helping the community in this way. Not to mention, this specific church not only takes offerings during services, but they also have donation links on their website.

What We Don't Know About the Second Reformed Church - Kalamazoo Incident

The video is a bad look for sure. However, it's still important to get both sides of the story. We have reached out to the Second Reformed Church on Stadium Drive for comment. If they do respond, we will update this story with their response.

We hope to find out soon what this and other churches' policies are in regards to helping people in need in our community.

If you are looking for ways to help homeless people in Kalamazoo, I've posted a few resources below.

Open Doors Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo County

HRI

What are your thoughts on this situation? Should the church have offered help or at least compassion to this woman?

