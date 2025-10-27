New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton are Coming to Michigan and Indiana

New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton are Coming to Michigan and Indiana

New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton are about to change the concert experience in a big way in 2026.  Here's what you can expect.

An announcement video went viral over the weekend, garnering millions of views on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.  Not only was that video announcing New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton kicking off a new tour in January 2026.  They also announced that they would not take turns on stage. These mega R&B stars will perform all of their hits together.

The New Edition Way Tour Stops in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio

  The New Edition Way Tour Stops in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio
  • Thursday, Feb. 19th, 2026, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN
  • Friday, Feb. 20th, 2026, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
  • Saturday, Feb. 21st, 2026, at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH
  • Sunday, Feb. 22nd, 2026, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH
  • Thursday, March 26th, 2026, at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

Tickets are about to go on sale, according to People.com.

Tickets will first become available through several presales from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30. The general on-sale launches Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available via Ticketmaster.
New Edition has 16 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, which include 4 top 10s:

  • Hit Me Off
  • Cool It Now
  • I'm Still In Love With You
  • If It Isn't Love
Boyz II Men has 18 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including 5 number 1 hits:

  • One Sweet Day
  • I'll Make Love To You
  • End of The Road
  • On Bended Knee
  • 4 Seasons of Loneliness
Toni Braxton has 13 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including 6 top 10 hits and 2 number ones.

  • Un-Break My Heart
  • You're Makin' Me High
  • He Wasn't Man Enough
  • Breathe Again
  • You Mean The World To Me
  • Another Sad Love Song

The New Edition Way Tour 2026

  • Jan. 28 in Oakland, CA
  • Jan. 30 in Las Vegas, NV
  • Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Feb. 4 in Chicago, IL
  • Feb. 5 in Kansas City, MO
  • Feb. 6 in Oklahoma City, OK
  • Feb. 7 in Dallas, TX
  • Feb. 13 in Newark, NJ
  • Feb. 14 in Baltimore, MD
  • Feb. 15 in Boston, MA
  • Feb. 19 in Indianapolis, IN
  • Feb. 20 in Detroit, MI
  • Feb. 21 in Columbus, OH
  • Feb. 22 in Cleveland, OH
  • Feb. 26 in Greensboro, NC
  • Feb. 27 in Charlotte, NC
  • Feb. 28 in Hampton, VA
  • March 13 in Washington, DC
  • March 14 in Brooklyn, NY
  • March 15 in Philadelphia, PA
  • March 19 in Memphis, TN
  • March 20 in Nashville, TN
  • March 21 in  Milwaukee, WI
  • March 22 in Minneapolis, MN
  • March 26 in Cincinnati, OH
  • March 27 in St. Louis, MO
  • March 28 in Birmingham, AL
  • March 29 in Atlanta, GA
  • April 3 in New Orleans, LA
  • April 4 in Houston, TX

Check out the video announcement that stirred up all of the excitement below.

 

Here Are 11 New Edition Classics That Are Undeniable

These Are 11 Songs by the R& B Group, New Edition Classic Songs That Are Undeniable

New Edition was formed in the late 1970s in The Roxbury area of Boston Massachusetts.

Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Ricky Bell were the original members in the group when their first manager Brooke Payne added his nephew Ronny Devoe.

The group experienced their share of ups and downs over the years including them booting member Bobby Brown out of the group and later adding Johnny Gill, changing managers because of shady contracts, drug abuse, hitting rock bottom and coming back into success.

Bobby Brown went on to have a rather successful run as a solo artist selling more than 20 million albums.

Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant both went solo after the group broke up in the late 1980s, with Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronny Devoe starting their own solo group Bell, Biv, Devoe.

They released a comeback album in 1996 entitled Home Again and their last album with Bad Boy Records in 2004 called "One Love."

In 2017 BET released a biopic on the group and later released a biopic on the life of Bobby Brown.

The legendary group would go on to release 8 studio albums (Including one Christmas album) selling over 10 million albums worldwide.

They recently signed an agreement with CAA who has announced a future Las Vegas Residency and a national tour.

Needless to say, they are all back!

Here are 11 songs made from New Edition you can't deny!

