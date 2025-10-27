New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton are about to change the concert experience in a big way in 2026. Here's what you can expect.

An announcement video went viral over the weekend, garnering millions of views on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Not only was that video announcing New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton kicking off a new tour in January 2026. They also announced that they would not take turns on stage. These mega R&B stars will perform all of their hits together.

The New Edition Way Tour Stops in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio

Wednesday, Feb. 4th, 2026, at the United Center in Chicago, IL

Thursday, Feb. 19th, 2026, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Friday, Feb. 20th, 2026, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Saturday, Feb. 21st, 2026, at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

Sunday, Feb. 22nd, 2026, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH

Thursday, March 26th, 2026, at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

Tickets are about to go on sale, according to People.com.

Tickets will first become available through several presales from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30. The general on-sale launches Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available via Ticketmaster.

New Edition has 16 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, which include 4 top 10s:

Hit Me Off

Cool It Now

I'm Still In Love With You

If It Isn't Love

Boyz II Men has 18 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including 5 number 1 hits:

One Sweet Day

I'll Make Love To You

End of The Road

On Bended Knee

4 Seasons of Loneliness

Toni Braxton has 13 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including 6 top 10 hits and 2 number ones.

Un-Break My Heart

You're Makin' Me High

He Wasn't Man Enough

Breathe Again

You Mean The World To Me

Another Sad Love Song

The New Edition Way Tour 2026

Jan. 28 in Oakland, CA

Jan. 30 in Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, CA

Feb. 4 in Chicago, IL

Feb. 5 in Kansas City, MO

Feb. 6 in Oklahoma City, OK

Feb. 7 in Dallas, TX

Feb. 13 in Newark, NJ

Feb. 14 in Baltimore, MD

Feb. 15 in Boston, MA

Feb. 19 in Indianapolis, IN

Feb. 20 in Detroit, MI

Feb. 21 in Columbus, OH

Feb. 22 in Cleveland, OH

Feb. 26 in Greensboro, NC

Feb. 27 in Charlotte, NC

Feb. 28 in Hampton, VA

March 13 in Washington, DC

March 14 in Brooklyn, NY

March 15 in Philadelphia, PA

March 19 in Memphis, TN

March 20 in Nashville, TN

March 21 in Milwaukee, WI

March 22 in Minneapolis, MN

March 26 in Cincinnati, OH

March 27 in St. Louis, MO

March 28 in Birmingham, AL

March 29 in Atlanta, GA

April 3 in New Orleans, LA

April 4 in Houston, TX

Check out the video announcement that stirred up all of the excitement below.