Summertime in Michigan just got a whole lot more thrilling!

Michigan's largest indoor ropes course is planning to take the adventure outside this summer as they introduce their newest attraction:

Soar into summer with the newest adventure with Allegan Event!

As an Allegan, Michigan native myself I was quite bummed when amusement center Allegan Event removed the zipline over the downtown riverfront boardwalk. Not only was it a unique adventure for a small West Michigan community to offer, but it made the perfect ball drop location for the city's annual New Year's Eve celebration-- the largest NYE ball drop in the state.

At the time the zipline was removed Allegan Event owner Michelle Liggett said,

Although we will miss the downtown vibe, the outdoor expansion plan at Allegan Event will allow us to have a unique indoor and outdoor family adventure experience that we can’t wait to share with everyone

Since then the facility located at 439 River St. inside the former Rockwell site has grown to include over 20 interactive attractions such as a two-story indoor Sky Trail, two indoor ziplines, climbing walls, arcade, outdoor maze, and mini-golf course. Now, get ready for their newest adventure:

According to Allegan Event the new adventure course is meant to include a wide audience including kids, teens, and adults. Six self-paced zipline courses will each offer different vantage points overlooking Allegan and the nearby Kalamazoo River. Says Allegan Event,

Whether you're a thrill-seeker or someone looking to conquer new heights, the Sky Tour® provides an unforgettable experience that combines adrenaline with the serenity of nature and ensures a smooth, safe, and enjoyable ride for adventurers of all ages.

The new experience is set to open Summer 2025; be sure to follow Allegan Event on social media for the latest.

