Is your anniversary coming up? Or maybe you and your significant other are in need of a vacation where you can reconnect. I found the perfect spot for you if you're someone who doesn't get sea sick.

Get our free mobile app

The Loveboat on Herendeene Lake

The Loveboat is a unique retreat for couples or someone who needs a little time away. It sits on Herendeene Lake in Lake Ann, Michigan and it's the perfect little spot to fish, swim and relax in the sun.

The houseboat features a full sized bed that folds up into the wall giving you more room to walk around during the day. It has an indoor seating area if you need a break from the sun and a small onboard privy, so you don't have to venture around in the dark when you have to use the bathroom.

Mark & Rachel via Airbnb.com

Yes, you'll be able to charge your phone. There are solar panels that fuel the houseboat. On shore, there's a small firepit area and a grill, so you can cook up the dinner you caught.

After a day spent in/on the water, shower off in their outdoor shower. It's tucked away in the woods and full of privacy. The shower has products for you to use and hot water.

The Loveboat is so great that it's received 4.98 stars. Here's what one of it's guests had to say about their stay;

Such a relaxing and unique experience! It provided the peaceful, quiet stay we were looking for, while also only being 15 minutes from wineries and town. You can tell the hosts put a lot of thought into the amenities provided, and they also meet you upon arrival to go over everything. This has been our best Airbnb experience so far!

For more information on booking The Loveboat, click here. Keep scrolling for more pictures!

The Loveboat in Lake Ann, Michigan Are you and your significant other in need of some quality time? The Loveboat is the perfect place to reconnect.

Traverse City's Beautifully Handcrafted Cabin Unwind and unplug with your significant other or by yourself at this secluded Airbnb in Traverse City, Michigan.

The 200 ft. Tiny House in Charlevoix, Michigan Unplug and live minimally for a weekend in Northern Michigan.