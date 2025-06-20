Indiana is home to several attractions that people from across the country have on their bucket list of places to visit. However, there's one popular Indiana attraction that may be underwhelming for visitors and has been named one of the worst tourist traps in America.

Indiana Attraction Named One Of America's Worst Tourist Traps

Far & Wide ranked the most boring attractions in the U.S. and then found the least interesting and most skip-worthy destination in each state. And one of the world's largest roadside attractions in the Hoosier state makes the list.

According to Far & Wide, there may be more entertaining attractions in Indiana than a trip to see the World's Largest Ball of Paint in Alexandria:

How do you turn a 5-ounce baseball into a 2.5-ton tourist attraction? Cover it in more than 24,000 coats of paint. That’s what an Indiana father and his son started doing in 1977. Today, their creation lives in a barn on the family property and is readily available for viewing by anyone who barely values their existence.

However, it's more than just watching paint dry with a visit to see the World's Largest Ball of Paint.

Admission to see the World's Largest Ball of Paint is free, and visitors can add a layer of paint and receive a certificate as proof of their contribution. Souvenirs include "I Painted the World's Largest Ball of Paint" t-shirts and multicolor chips carved from the Ball, resembling dazzling slices of agate.

Check the list below of other weird roadside attractions you'll only find in the Hoosier state.

