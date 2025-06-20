Indiana Attraction Named One Of America&#8217;s Worst Tourist Traps

Indiana Attraction Named One Of America’s Worst Tourist Traps

Canva

Indiana is home to several attractions that people from across the country have on their bucket list of places to visit. However, there's one popular Indiana attraction that may be underwhelming for visitors and has been named one of the worst tourist traps in America.

Indiana Attraction Named One Of America's Worst Tourist Traps

Far & Wide ranked the most boring attractions in the U.S. and then found the least interesting and most skip-worthy destination in each state. And one of the world's largest roadside attractions in the Hoosier state makes the list.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

According to Far & Wide, there may be more entertaining attractions in Indiana than a trip to see the World's Largest Ball of Paint in Alexandria:

How do you turn a 5-ounce baseball into a 2.5-ton tourist attraction? Cover it in more than 24,000 coats of paint. That’s what an Indiana father and his son started doing in 1977. Today, their creation lives in a barn on the family property and is readily available for viewing by anyone who barely values their existence.

However, it's more than just watching paint dry with a visit to see the World's Largest Ball of Paint.

Admission to see the World's Largest Ball of Paint is free, and visitors can add a layer of paint and receive a certificate as proof of their contribution. Souvenirs include "I Painted the World's Largest Ball of Paint" t-shirts and multicolor chips carved from the Ball, resembling dazzling slices of agate.

Check the list below of other weird roadside attractions you'll only find in the Hoosier state.

Biggest Roadside Attractions in Indiana

When traveling through the Hoosier State keep an eye out for these unique and bizarre roadside attractions.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names

A majority of these towns were given their names in the mid-to-late 1800s as settlers making their way across the country found unclaimed plots of land and decided to make them their own. While I imagine they thought the names they came up with were innocent, and perhaps a tribute to something in their lives, pop culture has warped our minds to the point since then that we can't help but think of something about the town that was never intended by its founders. Take a look at this list. I guarantee there's at least one name that will make you chuckle.

Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan

Filed Under: Battle Creek News, Indiana, K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo News
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR