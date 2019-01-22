Worst Jobs During West Michigan Winters
We asked the question on facebook and twitter what are the worst jobs during West Michigan Winters?
Angie Fornaresio Keith
Try being a school crossing guard!!!! Not only is it FREEZING, but you have the traffic to handle as well.. Slippery roads with drivers not paying attention makes for a scary hazardous job... "Keep our kids safe"!!!!! Turn your lights on and your phones down on the seat!!!!!
Kelli Lash
My husband used to wash cars using cold water outdoors even had to use a tooth brush on the rims. He worked at greater Kalamazoo auto auction as a car detailer
Bryan Whitmore
Mail or garbage person
Alma Rodriguez
Roofer
Alyssa Gibson
My dad works as a mail man with a walking route
Bill Hughey
A Firefighter
Ruth Hermenitt
Anyone who's job requires them to be outdoors in the weather sucks
What do you think is the worst job to have during this rough winter weather in West Michigan? Let us know in the facebook comments.