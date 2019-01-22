We asked the question on facebook and twitter what are the worst jobs during West Michigan Winters?

Angie Fornaresio Keith‎

Try being a school crossing guard!!!! Not only is it FREEZING, but you have the traffic to handle as well.. Slippery roads with drivers not paying attention makes for a scary hazardous job... "Keep our kids safe"!!!!! Turn your lights on and your phones down on the seat!!!!! Kelli Lash Alma Rodriguez

What do you think is the worst job to have during this rough winter weather in West Michigan? Let us know in the facebook comments.