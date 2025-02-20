There's no shortage of coffee spots in Michigan, where you can get fresh, hot, or iced coffee made just how you like it. However, one chain with locations all over the Great Lakes state has been named the worst coffee in America for surprising reasons.

The Worst Coffee Chain In America Is All Over Michigan

Many Michigan residents start their day with a cup of coffee and reports show nearly half of Americans buy coffee from a coffee shop at least once a week. But there may be a few you might want to visit less frequently. TCMA recently ranked the 7 worst coffee chains in America and the Top 3 may surprise you.

Get our free mobile app

#3- Starbucks

Starbucks takes the third spot on the list of worst coffee chains. TCMA says Starbuck's marketing is genius, but the coffee lacks flavor:

Regardless of the brilliant marketing, success, and cool factor that the coffee chain may have under its belt, this doesn’t change the truth that the coffee isn’t all that great. Not only have hundreds of employees reviewed the company for having a less than attractive work-life balance, the coffee often tastes bland, leaving much to be desired.

#2- Tim Horton's

According to TCMA, Tim Horton's employees stand out more than the flavor of their coffee:

This Canadian coffee chain has expanded into the northeastern region of the United States, and while the customer service aspect of the company may be A+, the coffee often receives a failing grade.

#1- McDonald's

While McDonald's coffee prices tend to be lower than other chains, it not only lacks flavor but you may want to avoid it for another reason. TMCA says:

Coffee from McDonald’s barely gets the job done if full and flavorful are your priorities. But more importantly, you may want to beware of the McCafe coffee machine’s level of cleanliness.

And it's not just coffee chains landing on the 'worst coffee' list. Check out which name brands made the list of worst coffee in the nation in the list below.

America's Worst Coffee Brands Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in the AM? Before you pour that cup of Joe, take a peek at the list of coffee brands you should avoid. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams