Many Michigan residents choose chocolate when they're in the mood for a sweet treat. While it's tough to believe that any chocolate sold in Michigan could be considered bad, there's one brand sold in the Great Lakes state that recent reports say to avoid for a surprising reason.

The Worst Chocolate Brand In America Is Sold All Over Michigan

Mashed ranked 11 popular chocolate brands by taste, texture, and price. And the top 3 'worst' are classic choices found at stores all over Michigan.

3. Nestle (KitKat)

Kit Kat is one of Nestle's most popular candy bars, but Mashed says it's not because of the chocolate:

What really brings it together are the wafers, which balance the sweetness of the chocolate and add a great crunchy texture to the whole experience.

2. Russell Stover

Russell Stover has been ranked by more than one source as having a 'fake' taste. Mashed says:

The chocolate itself is fine, a thin one-note shell that mostly exists to enrobe a filling. The fillings are usually a little stiff, very sweet, and have an abundance of fake extract flavor.

1. Cadbury

Cadbury eggs are a popular chocolate choice in Michigan for Easter, but the company's Milk Line bars fall short in excitement. Mashed says both taste and texture make this chocolate the 'worst':

"the texture and general chocolate flavor were off-putting. The texture was brittle, almost grainy from the sugar, with a waxy mouthfeel at the end that didn't melt quickly."

Mashed ranked Lindt chocolate as the best in the U.S. for taste and texture.