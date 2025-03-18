Michigan Breaks U.S. Women’s Pro Hockey Attendance Record Again

Detroit has just broken the women's professional hockey attendance record for the second year in a row. Is it time for a women's hockey team in Detroit?

Sunday, March 16th, the Little Caesars Arena pulled in 14,288 fans to watch the Minnesota Frost take on the New York Sirens. There is a growing interest in women's hockey as this attendance record has been broken 3 times in the last 12 months according to the NHL,

The PWHL previously set the U.S. attendance record on March 16, 2024, when 13,736 fans watched the Boston Fleet take on the Ottawa Charge at Little Caesars Arena. That number was broken on January 12, when 14,018 people took in a matchup between the Frost and Montreal Victoire at Ball Arena.

At the same time, the PWHL celebrated over one million fans in less than 2 seasons.

Surprisingly, there are only 6 professional women's hockey teams. Three are in the United States and the others are based in Canada.

Professional Women's Hockey League Teams

Boston Fleet

Minnesota Frost

New York Sirens

Montreal Victoire

Ottawa Charge

Toronto Sceptres

It's crazy to me that Detroit doesn't have a professional women's hockey team or basketball team.

As impressive as Detroit's 2-time women's professional hockey attendance record is, it could be bigger. College women's hockey has the overall record according to ESPN,

The largest crowd to watch a women's hockey game in the U.S. was set in 2017 when 15,359 attended St. Cloud State's game at Wisconsin.

