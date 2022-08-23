Door County is mostly known for its wine country, but Wisconsin's peninsula also has some incredible natural beauty that not many know about.

If you travel to the farthest tip of Door County you'll come across Bluff Headlands County Park. It's in this park that you'll find the Deathdoor Bluff Trail that will take you to the Door of Death.

You might be hesitant to take a hike when the word death is used so liberally, but you shouldn't. It was named Door of Death, or Porte des Mortes, by French sailors who used the moniker to describe deadly battles with Native Americans hundreds of years ago.

The trail itself is a relatively easy trail that should only take you a few hours to go in and back. You can even drive practically all the way to the trail head.

The sandy trail follows the coastline. You'll want to watch out for trip roots along the way, but that really should be your only obstacle along the way.

You'll pass by towering limestone cliffs on your way to the Door of Death. You're more adventurous hikers could probably climb some of these to get to some very unique views. The limestone is also especially beautiful in the winter when it is covered in ice and snow.

Watch your step along the trail. There are some pretty steep drop off points, you'll want to avoid.

Once you make it to the end of the peninsula, you'll be rewarded with one of the most panoramic views of Lake Michigan you'll ever see.

A sight that makes the trip definitely worth it.

