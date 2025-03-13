Michigan is Home to One of North America’s Largest Bat Colonies

Is there anything Michigan doesn't have?!

Despite having been born and raised in Michigan I swear I learn something new and surprising about my home state every day. For example:

Did you know West Michigan is home to the world's largest pickle factory? Kitty litter, baby food, the plastic ice tray, the snowboard, and of course the first moving assembly line were all invented here. Michigan also gets credit for having the first major city in the world to receive phone numbers.

Whether you're a native or a transplant we can all agree Michigan is truly a water-winter wonderland! However, one of my favorite aspects of living in the Great Lakes State has got to be our picturesque landscape.

The next time you're exploring Michigan's Upper Peninsula plan to make a stop in Iron Mountain, MI where you can watch one of the largest bat colonies in North America take flight!

Located near the Michigan-Wisconsin border is an old abandoned mine shaft, the Millie Hill Mine. What's notable about this old mine is that, according to Awesome Mitten, it's one of the 1,000 mines nationwide which have been turned into bat sanctuaries.

Previously used to mine iron ore, today visitors can take a self-guided tour and watch bats take flight during their active mating season. Adds Awesome Mitten,

The bat viewing site is just uphill from the parking lot, which offers an incredible view of bats during certain times of the year...The best times for viewing bats are in April/May and September/October at dusk. Those who arrive at the right time might see a massive display of bats in flight.

It's not the infamous Bracken Cave of San Antonio, but who knew Michigan has its own bat cave?

