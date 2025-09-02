Why spend hours driving around Lake Michigan to Lambeau Field when you can take a party barge instead?

The "last coal-fired passenger steamship in operation in the United States" is offering a unique tailgate-like experience for Detroit Lions fans headed to Green Bay. Here's how you can travel to the game in style!

One of Michigan's two historic car ferries with service to Wisconsin is offering a pregame party experience ahead of the September 7th Lions game versus the Green Bay Packers. The S.S. Badger out of Ludington, Michigan recently shared the following offer for fans:

Instead of enduring a long drive around Lake Michigan, fans can board the Badger in Ludington, enjoy a relaxing four-hour cruise to Manitowoc, and then take a short 45-minute drive to the stadium. The S.S. Badger transforms into a pre-game party atmosphere on game day. Passengers are encouraged to wear their team colors and join in the excitement as we cruise across the lake.

About the S.S. Badger

A trip across Lake Michigan on the S.S. Badger should be on every Michigander's bucket list. Designated a National Historic Landmark in 2016, the S.S. Badger was originally designed to transport railroad cars today the Badger providing,

a fun, reliable and affordable shortcut across beautiful Lake Michigan for more than 70 years

Each season the ferry operates daily from mid-May through mid-October providing shoreline cruises and cross-lake travel starting around $80 one-way for an adult age 16 and older. Booking information available here.

Partying on a ferry across Lake Michigan headed to watch the Detroit Lions take on rivals the Green Bay Packers-- does it get any more Pure Michigan than that?

