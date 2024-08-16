Proof That Ohio is Full of Bad Drivers

According to a recent study, Ohio drivers have the 2nd most speeding tickets in the United States.

Insurify crunched numbers of Ohio drivers in each state with speeding tickets on their driver records over the last 7 years compared to those without,

The Insurify data team compared the number of drivers in each state reporting at least one speeding ticket on record to the overall number of drivers from each state in the database. The 10 states with the highest proportion of drivers with speeding tickets on record were deemed the states with the most speeding tickets.

I've been saying Ohio drivers are the worst for years. It looks like I was close. Ohio actually tied with Wisconsin for the percentage of drivers with speeding tickets on their records.

Ohio, Speed Traps, Speeding Tickets

10 States with the Most Speeding Tickets - 2024

#1. North Dakota 8.7%

#2. (Tie) Ohio 7.8%

#2. (Tie) Wisconsin 7.8%

#4. (Tie) Iowa 7.1%

#4. (Tie) Idaho 7.1%

#6. Wyoming 6.8%

#7. South Dakota 6.7%

#8. Virginia 6.6%

#9. Utah 6.5%

#10. Oregon 6.4%

In Ohio's defense, the max speed limit on interstate highways in the Buckeye state is 65 MPH, unlike Michigan which has a 75 MPH maximum speed limit on rural interstate highways. Ohio residents with speeding tickets on their driving record experience an insurance rate increase of nearly 70% on average. That makes me feel a little bit better about the high insurance premiums in Michigan.

READ MORE: Ohio’s Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Recorded

