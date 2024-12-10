Several Michigan counties have recently experienced dangerous wind and snow pile-ups, and more counties are urged to prepare for another round of severe weather heading to the Great Lakes state.

ALERT: Severe Winds And Intense Snowfall To Hit Michigan Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch as lake-effect snow is set to hit several counties in Michigan. At least 6 inches of snow is expected and some areas could see up to a foot. Wind gusts will be as high as 35 mph and could produce significant blowing and drifting in the winter storm watch area. Several areas are now being included in the watch from now through Thursday.

A rain/snow mix is expected in the storm watch regions Tuesday night. Snow is expected to fall at its heaviest during the day Wednesday. Pockets of heavy snow and gusty winds will create dangerous travel conditions and residents are urged to avoid driving as much as possible. With 35 mph winds expected, this will not only create hazardous driving conditions with lowered visibility but bitterly cold wind chill values, which will sink below zero Thursday morning.

The winter storm watch includes the following counties: Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Wexford, Charlevoix, Keweenaw, Houghton, Baraga, Marquette and Alger Counties. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.

