Indiana has recently experienced wintry weather, snow, and cold. Several counties are now advised to prepare for another round of bitterly cold temps and a blanket of lake-effect snow to cover several areas in the Hoosier state.

ALERT-Bitter Cold Temps & Heavy Snowfall To Slam Indiana Counties

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather alerts for Indiana counties to prepare for a powerful cold front and heavy snowfall that could cause dangerous driving conditions. Meteorologists warn wind chill values are expected to feel as cold as -10 with bursts of snow that can be dangerous no matter how much snow falls.

Snowfall will be light around 4 p.m., then get heavier as it turns to lake-effect snow overnight. Around 1-3" is possible Wednesday night. The lake-effect snow will continue to fall through Friday morning, and is expected to put down an additional 2-4" from Thursday through Friday. Wind gusts are also expected to whip as high as 45 mph. This will likely lead to blowing and drifting snow which could make driving difficult. There are several warning areas affected now through Friday:

St. Joseph (eastern), Elkhart, and LaGrange Counties in Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Friday.

LaPorte, St. Joseph (western), Kosciusko, and Marshall Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Friday.

Residents are urged to be cautious while driving while the warnings and advisories are in effect.

