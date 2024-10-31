Michigan has experienced a mild start to fall, but the Winter season could soon make up for that. Weather experts have released a list of storm names that could cause big problems for Michigan residents this winter.

Experts Release Names Of Winter Storms That Could Pummel Michigan

It's no surprise that Michigan will see one or more snowstorms every winter. According to The Weather Channel (TWC), meteorologists name high-impact winter storms with significant snow and/or ice that affect at least one or multiple regions of the country. TWC weather experts began the naming system for the 2012-2013 winter storms. It resembles the original rationale for naming tropical storms and hurricanes beginning in the mid-20th century.

TWC says naming winter storms is done to 'raise awareness of the hazards of winter storms including treacherous, challenging driving conditions, potential power outages, and tree damage.' And Michigan residents should brace themselves for the first named winter storm that could be coming soon.

According to TWC, the first named storm is expected to hit by the second week of November. Named winter storms are most frequent from late January through February, with February being the peak month for storms. There were 20 named storms last winter, from October through April. Check the list below for all storm names for the 2024-2025 winter season listed alphabetically. And hopefully, Michigan residents won't have to experience winter storm 'Z'.

