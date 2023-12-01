Did You Know There’s a Winter Farmers Market in Kalamazoo, MI?

I'm in my "farmers market" season of life. I love browsing local goods like fresh produce, handmade crafts, canned jellies, baked goods-- the list goes on and on.

In the summertime there's nothing I love more than starting my weekend with a cup of coffee and a stroll around my local farmers market, but what happens when the cold arrives in West Michigan?

Get our free mobile app

We move the market indoors!

However, it seems many Kalamazoo residents are unaware that the winter market even exists! In an effort to help spread the word one member of the Kalamazoo Foodie Facebook group shared,

So I don't know if this is common knowledge? Kalamazoo has an amazing winter farmers market. I just moved here and it's the best one I've ever been to...all fresh from local farms. Everything we bought was SO GOOD... It's such a gem

St. Joseph Parish Kalamazoo Google Maps loading...

Kalamazoo Winter Market

This indoor market is located inside the gymnasium at the St. Joseph Parish at 936 Lake Street in Kalamazoo. The winter market typically opens for each season on Small Business Saturday, the first Saturday after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Many of the vendors you'll see at Kalamazoo's outdoor farmers market can also be found at the winter market! According to event organizers you'll still find plenty of "Fresh-Friendly-Local" goods including produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, specialty foods, plus arts and crafts.

The market is open each Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., now through the end of April. Don't worry, it will be time to enjoy the outdoor Kalamazoo Farmers Market before you know it!

Get more info on the Kalamazoo Winter Market and vendors here.