Many Michigan parents want the best for their children and want to ensure they receive the best education and participate in their favorite extracurricular activities. However, a Michigan mother is now on probation after her involvement in a recent school bomb threat.

Michigan Mom Gets Probation For Bomb Threat At Daughter's School

According to authorities, on March 12, 2025, Crystal Royster's daughter, who attends Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores, went home from school feeling unwell. Royster's daughter was supposed to participate in the school play that day, but was barred due to leaving school early. That's when Royster allegedly decided to take matters into her own hands.

According to prosecutors, Royster made two false bomb threats, which resulted in more than 700 people being evacuated from the high school. Police later cleared the school after no explosives were found. Royster was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty in November 2025 to the charge of false report or threat of a bomb. Royster will serve the first 14 days of her sentence in the Macomb County Jail and is being credited for three days served, authorities said.

A judge also ordered her to take a Class A impulse control class, notify the school before entering school grounds, and that she cannot contact any of the victims.

