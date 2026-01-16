Apparently, if I see a dog trapped in a freezing car in Michigan, I'm going to jail.

I was surprised to find that Michigan does not have any laws specifically against leaving your pet in a hot or cold car. However, the Kronzek Firm points out that Michigan does have animal cruelty laws under which this issue may fall.

Cruelly driving, working, or beating an animal

Transporting an animal insecurely

Abandoning an animal

Negligently allowing an animal that is aged, diseased, maimed, or hopelessly sick

to suffer unnecessary neglect, torture, or pain

Use of tethers less than 3 times the length of the animal

There are 31 states in the U.S. with laws in place to protect dogs from this horrifying death; Michigan is NOT one of them, according to AnimalLaw.info.

So, what should you do if you see that someone left a pet in a hot or cold vehicle? WJBQ.com had these tips:

Take a picture of the license plate with your phone

Call local authorities

Stay with the animal...never leave the vehicle.

Ask someone to get water (if first responders get the dog out, and you can start cooling the dog)

Remain calm (most important)

If you break into someone's car to save a pet in a freezing or sweltering hot car, you could face felony charges.

Leaving children or pets in your vehicle with the windows up is incredibly during the Spring and Summer months can be very dangerous. But also, leaving your children or pets in the car in the winter, whether the car is running or not, can lead to tragedy.

