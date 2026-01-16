Many Michigan residents keep their favorite chocolate candy on hand for a sweet treat whenever a craving strikes. However, residents are urged to check for a recalled chocolate brand that could cause serious illness.

Chocolate Bars Recalled Over Salmonella Expands To Michigan

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of chocolate bars sold at retailers in Michigan and nationwide due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

Get our free mobile app

Chocolate maker Spring & Mulberry has expanded the recall of its chocolate, adding more variations. The company had initially recalled the Mint Leaf bars due to potential Salmonella contamination, but it has added seven more flavors to the list. The recalled chocolate bars were available for purchase online and at select retail stores nationwide starting on September 15, 2025. The lot numbers are printed on the back of the package and on the inner flow wrap. They include:

Earl Grey with lot number 025258

Lavender Rose with lot numbers 025259 and 025260

Mango Chili with lot number 025283

Mint Leaf with lot number 025255

Mixed Berry with lot numbers 025275, 025281, and 025337

Mulberry Fennel with lot number 025345

Pacan (sic)Datę with lot numbers 025261, 025265, 025267, 025268, 025339, and 025343

Pure Dark Minis with lot number 025273

According to the recall, the potential for contamination was identified after routine testing at a third-party laboratory. No reported illnesses have been reported to date, and those who purchased the items should dispose of them and request a refund.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray