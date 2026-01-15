Michigan Users Won’t Be Able To Access Hulu Standalone App

The streaming world has taken over the way we consume entertainment on a daily basis. Once upon a time, we all had to purchase cable, rent movies, or go to a movie theater to watch movies. Now, everyone just sits down on their couch or lays in the bed, turns on their tv, and selects one of the many streaming platforms. Now you can watch tons of your favorite shows and movies without leaving the comfort of your home.

When these platforms first started to pop up, they were on the cheaper side as subscriptions were between $5-$10, now some of those platforms are charging upwards of $20 per month and some are creeping towards old cable pricing. Everybody has their preferences, but Disney has done an amazing job of providing their customers with their favorites.

Disney, who also owns Hulu and ESPN have put together multiple bundle deals for their subscribers to take advantage of. They have a deal where you get just Hulu and Disney+ for a monthly price, they have another where you also get those two platforms plus ESPN+ access, and in addition to those they have a few subscriptions that remove the ads from your shows. Unfortunately, Disney is making a change that will affect millions of Hulu users in Michigan.

The end of the Hulu streaming app appears to be happening soon. Last year, Disney announced the streaming service’s standalone app would be integrated into the Disney+ platform, bringing an end to the Hulu platform. While the standalone app is going away, a lot of Hulu’s content and original programming is already available in the Disney+ platform. Users must have an active Hulu subscription to access certain programs on Disney+.

Nintendo was the first company to come out and say that the Hulu standalone app will not be available on their devices starting February 5th. Disney has yet to come out and confirm that date and has yet to release a date as to when the service will be removed from other devices. This change comes shortly after Disney became the sole owner of Hulu in 2025.