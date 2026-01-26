There are plenty of precautions Michigan residents take before a snowstorm, especially making sure snow is cleared from our vehicles before hitting the road. However, experts are warning residents in the Great Lakes state to leave their windshield wipers alone before a snowstorm.

Michigan Warned: Do Not Prop Up Windshield Wipers When It Snows

The logic behind putting your windshield wipers up in the air during snowy weather stems from yet another wintertime task: scraping ice and snow off of your car’s windshield. Many residents believe that propping the windshield wipers off the glass helps prevent them from sticking to the windshield. However, sticking out your car’s wiper blades may actually do a lot more harm than good.

According to experts, windshield wipers are not built to point up and away from a car. High winds during winter storms may cause your wiper arms to bend or break when positioned upright, or crack the windshield when falling, leading to costly repairs. Lifting your wipers too often or incorrectly can also decrease the lifespan of the springs that keep them functioning. Instead, leave the wipers down, clear as much snow and ice off the windshield as possible, and let your car's defroster melt the remaining wintry mix. Other tips include:

Cover your windshield : You can buy a windshield cover at most retail stores.

: You can buy a windshield cover at most retail stores. Prepare your windshield wipers: You can replace your windshield wiper fluid with winter deicing wiper fluid. And if your wipers aren't doing their job currently, replace them with heavy-duty winter wipers.

