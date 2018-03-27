With threats against our children happening almost every day, would buy then a bulletproof backpack?

In the wake of the Flordia School shootings and the threats at Decatur Public Schools as well as Paw Paw Schools, parents are taking extra measures to protect their children. Including the idea of a bulletproof backpack, which is making more sense with every passing day.

The backpacks can hold school supplies, stop a bullet, and look just like any other backpack except the school supply can save a life.

ABCNews.com talked with armor expert Aaron Westrick with the Ballistic Armor Research Group and these were his findings...

The backpacks are made to be bulletproof against fire from handguns and shotguns thanks to built-in panels made of a Kevlar fabric, which is a strong thread that is densely woven to make a soft, lightweight body armor.

Westrick went on the state...

"The backpacks won't protect against AR-15s, a popular choice of weapon for most mass shooters."

Guard Dog Security is one of the largest manufacturers of the bulletproof backpacks and has been sold out for a number of weeks now. The Backpacks average price is right around $190.00 and all proceeds from the sales will benefit the families and victims through Broward Education Foundation.

Even though the idea of a bulletproof backpack may ease a parents mind the facts are a little different. In fact, Aaron Westrick stated that...

The best way to keep students safe is to have school surveillance, locked doors and a quick police response during an emergency.

At this point, we need to do everything we can to keep out babies safe, and if it is the backpack that could save a child's life I am all for it!

