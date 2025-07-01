Wild Wednesdays Return To Binder Park Zoo

Last year was the inaugural year for Wild Wednesdays at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek. This was a new event series introduced by the zoo that allowed visitors to enjoy the zoo at later hours than normal while also enjoying some live entertainment. The idea was widely accepted and after having success last year, they have brought the idea back for another year.

The month of July will be special at Binder Park Zoo as every Wednesday will be wild. While the zoo normally closes at 5pm on weekdays, on Wednesdays, the zoo will remain open until 8pm.

Are You Going To Wild Wednesday At Binder Park Zoo?

They will have weekly live performances in the African Village starting at 5pm each week. Mlive via MSN reports the following live performance lineup:

The first Wild Wednesday is July 2, with a performance from the Dueling Pianos International, which plays a range of musical genres on two grand pianos. Matt Gabriel, a touring pop and Americana singer-songwriter, will perform on July 9. The Lion King Jr., performed by the Marshall Civic Players Youth Theater, will take the main stage in the third week, July 16. The 60-minute performance will be followed by the Battle Creek Chorus/Sweet Adelines. On July 23, Brandon Fitzpatrick and the Element will perform a genre called “Jazz Fusion.” The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra group, called Kalamazoo Kids In Tune, will round out the series on July 30.

There will also be multiple restaurants open for snacks and drinks, the trains will be shuttling visitors all night, and both the carousel and the high ropes course will be available to experience new thrills.

They are encouraging individuals to bring their own chair for the performances; the last tram leaves the African village at 7:30 and entry to the zoo closes at 7pm.