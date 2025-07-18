Frankly, I'm obsessed with the Wienermobile.

Michigan and the iconic hot dog on wheels go way back. There's even a classic 1952 Wienermobile in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. Ever been?

At this point I've lost count of how many times I've encountered the Wienermobile in person. I even featured the classic car as a prompt in my dating profile because nothing sparks conversation quite like a giant hot dog on wheels.

Spoiler alert: I'm no longer single. It worked!

At this point my love of giant food items has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, the Big Idaho Potato truck, and even Kalamazoo's own iconic Big Banana Car featuring Ridiculous Steve. Side note: Has anyone seen the Banana Car yet this season?

Whether I'm traveling for business or pleasure I always make sure to look up any giant food attractions; for some reason this is just my weird hobby now. But let's not forget where my fascination with oversized foods all started:

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Did you know they have an app for that? I always keep an eye out for any nearby events because you never know when BIG BUN, WEENR, or any of the other four regional Wienermobiles on the road will find its way to our neck of the woods.

Class of 2025 Hotdogger (a.k.a. the people that drive the Wienermobile) Cook 'Em Cam reached out to let me know the iconic frankfurter will be in Michigan the weekend of July 18 so keep your eyes peeled, you could be sharing the road with a giant hot dog on wheels!

Don't miss your opportunity to get up close and personal with the Wienermobile and snag yourself a free Wiener Whistle, of course! Here's where you'll find it:

