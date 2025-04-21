With the arrival of spring, health officials in Michigan are seeing cases of illnesses that usually circulate in the Great Lakes state this time of year. And while health officials warn about the rise of multiple infections in Michigan this season, one illness has seen an alarming surge in cases.

Severe & Highly Contagious Illness Cases Are Surging In Michigan

While health officials in Michigan have seen an increase in upper respiratory illnesses, such as those associated with seasonal allergies, one infection has sharply risen in cases. According to reports from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), officials have seen a 1,792% increase in cases of this highly contagious and potentially deadly illness.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Michigan has identified 497 cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, a respiratory infection that can cause coughing fits. According to the CDC, the cough may start like a common cold, with symptoms like a runny nose, nasal congestion, red eyes, fever, and cough. However, the coughing can become violent and rapid, and could cause vomiting. The coughing can last for days or even months and is called the '100-day cough'.

Canva Canva loading...

Whooping cough can cause serious illness in people of all ages, but it is most dangerous for babies and could be deadly. MDHHS urges residents that the pertussis vaccine is the best prevention against the infection. Treating whooping cough early with antibiotics may also make the infection less serious.

10 Items Currently Recalled at Michigan Meijer Stores The following items have been recalled due to various reasons. These products are available at Meijer (and in some cases, other retail locations) in Michigan and five other states. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre