While many Indiana residents expect snow in December, some enjoy it and some would rather it stay away. But most will agree there's something special about waking up to snow on Christmas morning. So what are the odds we'll have a white Christmas this year in the Hoosier state?

Will Indiana Have A White Christmas This Year?

The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas in Indiana as having one inch of snow on the ground on the morning of December 25th. Nothing gets us into the holiday spirit like seeing flakes fly on Christmas Day. However, the chances Indiana residents will see a White Christmas may depend on where they spend the holiday in the Hoosier State.

"Will we have a White Christmas" is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Northern Indiana will not see a white Christmas, but Southern Indiana has a chance. This may seem unusual since the further north you are in the Hoosier state, the better the chance for snow on Christmas Day as it's generally colder. But the almanac's winter weather forecast says southern Indiana will see a change in the normal amount of snow this year.

According to the almanac, southern Indiana will have above-normal snowfall at the end of December and northern Indiana will have below-normal amounts. And when it comes to driving conditions on Christmas Day?

Whether we wake up to snow or not on Christmas day, driving conditions are expected to be fair for travel to our holiday destinations in the Hoosier state.

