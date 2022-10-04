I'm new to the Mitten, and obviously the climate is VERY different than what I'm used to. It's early October, and I'm already wearing hoodies and jeans in the morning. If I were back home, I'd still have the A/C on, rockin' cargo shorts and t-shirts all day. In fact, it's not uncommon for us to have sweat through our Halloween Costumes at 90 degrees.

But things are different, and now I'm in Michigan, where Fall actually feels (and looks) like Fall did in my Elementary Science books. The big question though... when is it acceptable to turn on the heat in my home?

Get our free mobile app

I want to preface this by saying, NO, my heater is not on yet. My A/C has been off for a few weeks now, but I haven't had the heart to turn up the heat just yet, despite the other night, it dropped to the upper 50s in my apartment.

So when does Michigan say it's OK turn up the heat at home?

I put out the question on our social media recently...

... and BOY are there some interesting approaches... and I am here for almost all of them!

First of all, it seems "When it gets Cold" was the most prevalent answer, which I expected. But, as someone who works hard to keep his power bills down, I'll hold out until the last possible minute to make sure my unit isn't running until it's absolutely necessary.

Some, like Janet, said they wait until Thanksgiving to turn on the heat... that way they can be more Thankful for it when they flip it over.

People like Mistelle are conscious of higher fuel and energy costs, and made a change to their routine this year.

"We are holding off as long as possible... we have a small heater we have used the last couple of days to help warm the house."

Temperatures haven't QUITE fallen to a point where a few days of heat can't be held in by a well-insulated home. Not to mention, if you have a lot of electronics in your home, those also generate quite a bit of heat that can help stave off the inevitability of turning on the heater. But let's face it... it's Michigan. Sooner or later, it's gonna happen.

One Redditor - Hauptmann6 - made a good point.

"Test them now, so if there is a problem, it's not freezing out with a three-day wait to get someone to fix it."

Sounds like they're speaking from experience.

So what were some of the best answers we got? Read below.