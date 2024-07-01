WARNING: Deadly Disease From Bug Bites Now Confirmed In Michigan

There are plenty of reasons Michigan residents enjoy summertime in Michigan. One of those reasons is the warmer weather that allows us to enjoy more of our favorite outdoor activities. But state officials are now warning residents to take caution outdoors as a deadly disease spread through bug bites has been confirmed in Michigan.

Deadly Disease From Bug Bites Now Confirmed In Michigan

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, two mosquito pools from Kent and St. Clair counties have tested positive for West Nile virus. The virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites and can cause serious illness, and even death. Symptoms include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, and muscle weakness. But officials warn that's not the only deadly virus mosquitos could be transmitting to Michigan residents.

Mosquito pools in Bay, Calhoun, and Saginaw counties have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV). According to MDHHS, JVC is spread through bites from infected mosquitos and symptoms of JVC are similar to West Nile Virus. JVC can also cause 'severe disease in the brain and spinal cord including encephalitis and meningitis.'

The MDHHS says the best way to protect yourself against West Nile Virus and JVC is to prevent mosquito bites. Residents are urged to apply mosquito repellent and wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants outdoors. Homeowners are reminded to empty water from mosquito breeding grounds outdoors and to maintain window and door screens to help keep mosquitoes outside.

