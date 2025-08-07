Mosquito-borne West Nile Virus Detected In Kalamazoo County

Earlier this summer, residents in Kalamazoo County and the rest of Southwest Michigan were put on high alert when they learned that Jamestown Canyon Virus has been found in a species of mosquitos in the area. Granted, mosquito-borne illnesses are a concern every summer, but it feels a little more real when you know the virus has been found in your area.

Mosquitos are already annoying to deal with as you can hear their wings flapping in your ear and they're just trying to bite you over and over, making it impossible to enjoy the outdoors. There are tons of at home tricks like certain smells, products, clothing, and colors that can deter mosquitos away but none of them are full proof.

That's why knowing all of the possible dangers that could be present in your area when it comes to mosquitos and the illnesses they could carry is super important. To help with this, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department’s Environmental Health Division does routine surveillance testing of the mosquitos in the area.

Did You Know West Nile Virus Was Found In Kalamazoo County?

West Nile Virus isn't just in Michigan but is all over the world, WoodTV via MSN reports:

The health division says that West Nile virus is carried by several kinds of mosquitoes found in the state, including the Culex species, which is the main mosquito to pass the virus. While the disease can be serious for anybody, it can be especially dangerous for people who are 60 or older. State data shows that several counties have had positive mosquito pool tests for West Nile virus so far in 2025, including Macomb County, Bay County and Kent County.

This is just your friendly reminder to do everything you can to deter mosquitos and protect yourself from their bites as what may seem like a harmless mosquito bite, could be the one to carry a deadly virus.