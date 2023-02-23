West Michigan’s Top 8 Instagram-Worthy Spots

If you can believe it, there's an actual definition for the word "Instaworthy". According to wiktionary.com, Instaworthy is defined as,

Lending itself to being photographed and posted on social media; photogenic.

Without a doubt, Michigan with all of its natural beauty offers plenty of Instaworthy spots. Places where you can go with your significant other or best friend to capture a lasting memory. Yes, a lot of these spots are naturally occurring. But, there are plenty of Instaworthy locations that are man-made and made popular by locals.

If you're planning your next road trip, an outing with a friend, or just feel like taking some pictures, here are at least 8 Instaworthy spots in West Michigan:

1. The Root Beer Barrel

Located in Douglas, Root Beer Barrel serves up hotdogs and, you guessed it, root beer from a giant root beer barrel. They're open seasonally so, you may have to wait until Spring to capture this Instagram shot. Learn more on their Facebook page.

2. The Gerald R. Ford Museum

Located in Grand Rapids, it looks like the Gerald R. Ford Museum has a lot of spots that could be deemed Instaworthy. But, from my first glance, this astronaut is my favorite. Learn more about the museum and library (in Ann Arbor) here.

3. Battle Creek's Fantasy Forest

The Fantasy Forest is located inside the Leila Arboretum. The Arboretum has a ton of attractions including a Kaleidoscope Garden which, I'm assuming, would also be very Instaworthy. The great thing about the Leila Arboretum is that admission is always free with the exception of special events. Learn more here.

4. Gull Meadow Farms

Located in Richland, if you're looking for an Instagram-worthy spot to capture summer vibes, head to Gull Meadow Farms during sunflower season. In their sunflower fields, they set up multiple spots where you can take photos. This includes chairs, couches, pianos, and everything in between. The farm does different events throughout the year to correlate with the changing seasons. Learn more here.

5. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Heading back to Grand Rapids, we have the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Be warned: this park is huge with plenty of odd, beautiful, and Instagrammable sculptures. If you plan on visiting, make sure you allow yourself plenty of time to see the gardens, too. Learn more about the park here.

6. Find a Great Mural

Okay, this one is a little broad because there are so many West Michigan towns that have incredible murals on display either in their downtown areas or throughout the city. Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Saugatuck are just a few (scroll to the end of this article to see a few from Kalamazoo). Not sure if the town you're visiting has murals? Just do a quick Google search.

7. WMU's Dinosaur Park

Found in Kalamazoo on Western Michigan University's campus is their free dinosaur park. This spot would be fun for the kids and makes for some awesome photos. In fact, they recently added three new dinosaurs to the park. Read more here.

8. Holland's Big Red Lighthouse

Since Michigan is a peninsula surrounded by water, there are a ton of historical lighthouses lining the shores of the state. This one is in Holland. While you can't access the lighthouse directly, you can visit Holland State Park to see it. The park also has a pier you can walk out onto which would also be picture-worthy. Read more about the history of the Big Red Lighthouse here.

Those are just a few of, I'm sure, the many Instaworthy spots in West Michigan. Find even more from grkids.com, kzookids.com, michigan.org, and saugatuck.com.

As promised, here's a peek at a few of the murals you can find around Kalamazoo:

