Are you ready for the cooler and crisper weather?

I definitely am!

I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals.

There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in the next couple of months. Here is what you can expect in September.

Credit: Cmava Credit: Cmava loading...

Holland Zeeland Labor Day Truck Parade (September 5th)

If you want to have a little family fun for Labor Day, this parade has got you covered. Starting at 9:15 AM in Zeeland, the Labor Day Truck Parade goes all the way to Holland.

According to the website,

"Make some noise for the businesses and workers of West Michigan! Bring the family, earplugs, and an appetite for big trucks, ice cream, and giveaways. Give a few hours of your Labor Day to honor and celebrate our local workforce which has built one of the best places to live in the entire country."

If you want to volunteer for the parade, you can email labordaytruckparade@gmail.com!

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Silver Lake Apple & BBQ Festival (September 9th - September 10th)

This two-day festival is full of fun shenanigans for all ages.

Plus, it is for a good cause. The proceeds received from the parade will go to organizations and programs that serve the Silver Lake Sand Dunes community.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Besides food and live music, you can register for the Apple a Day 5K Run and there is also an Apple Pie Contest.

For the full two-day schedule, you can click here.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Pentwater Harvest Day (September 22nd)

From 10 AM to 1 PM, visit Pentwater's annual Harvest Day celebration.

The Pentwater Farmers Market will also re-open for the last time for the harvest season.

East Lansing Farmers Market

Michigan Farmers