Michigan is one of the best states to experience the beauty of the fall season. There is no shortage of places to see the best fall foliage, pick pumpkins, and enjoy the best donuts and cider. And a fall festival is the best time to experience autumn fun in one spot. One Michigan location hosts one of the best fall festivals in the nation.

Michigan Spot Named 'Best Fall Festival' To Celebrate In America

Travel & Leisure recently ranked the best festivals to celebrate fall in the U.S. Some of the best festivals in the country include harvest fests, Oktoberfest, and even a lumberjack fest. And it's no surprise that one Michigan spot hosts one of the best fall festivals to bring in Autumn in America.

Canterbury Village In Lake Orion hosts the best fall festival in Michigan. According to Travel & Leisure:

Canterbury Fall Festival offers a chance to immerse yourself in simpler times at Canterbury Village, a designated historical landmark near the banks of Lake Orion. The theme park-like setting is ideal for indulging in donuts and fresh cider from Yates Cider Mill or partaking in pumpkin bowling and tic-tac-toe. And don't forget to dress up the kids and dogs for their respective costume contests.

According to the Canterbury Village website, the Canterbury Fall Festival is full of family-friendly fun including pumpkin bowling, a hay bale pyramid, bounce houses, lawn games, and magic shows! Plus petting zoo, music, food, shopping, and more.

Canterbury Village celebrates the fall season with other events including Oktoberfest, Halloween Stroll, and Ghost Walks.

Visit the Canterbury Village for the best fall festival in the Mitten and the nation.

